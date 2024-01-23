The Fried Rice Hack That Eliminates Your Stove From The Equation

Fried rice can be tasty at breakfast, lunch, or dinner, or as a snack between meals. Did you know that you can avoid the time-consuming task of stir-frying rice in a wok or on the stovetop, and broil or bake it in your oven instead? Whether you want to make fried rice for just yourself, or a batch big enough to feed a crowd, this fried rice hack easily turns leftover plain white rice into something yummy and filling, without making a mess or demanding your undivided attention.

If you like fried rice that is crunchy and chewy as if it's been pan-fried, try broiling your cooked rice. A broiler produces high, direct heat that will quickly brown your rice and give it a caramelized, crispy outer layer. When broiling your rice or other food, position the oven rack so that it is near the top of the oven to produce the best results.

Baking your fried rice is another option that is less demanding than stir-frying on your stovetop. However, it will take more time than broiling since the cooking temperature is lower. Baking won't give rice the desired char that broiling creates, but it does allow you to cook all the ingredients at one time and will crisp up the rice at least somewhat.