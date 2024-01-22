If You're Tired Of Cosmos, Try The Metropolitan Cocktail

"Sex and The City" has inspired countless individuals to order a cosmopolitan — or cosmo – at their local bars, and for good reason — it tastes delicious, looks classy, and has a hearty helping of booze. This pretty-in-pink beverage — made from citrus vodka, lime, cranberry juice, and orange liqueur — is a go-to for many people. But if you've found yourself sipping on cosmos for some time now and want to branch out, there's a relatively new cocktail on the block that you might just like — the metropolitan.

This is another fruity cocktail from the 1990s that's ideal for a ladies' night, and it's fairly similar to the cosmopolitan; all it calls for is one simple ingredient swap. If you want to try this new-to-you beverage, you'll need to know the ins and outs of those recipe tweaks. If vodka isn't your thing, it pays to know about another version of the metropolitan, which is sort of like a brandy-based manhattan.