For The Best Tasting Crepes, Make The Batter The Day Before

With sweet or savory fillings and toppings, crepes can create a foundation for any meal. The French have had this figured out for a long time. In fact, the country is credited with developing this particular style of ultra-thin, pliable pancake that has become a staple in kitchens worldwide. A combination of flour, eggs, and milk or water creates the basic recipe for crepes. At the same time, sweet or salty combinations are commonly also included to enhance the flavor and texture of these popular skillet delights. Unlike traditional American pancakes, crepes don't contain a leavening agent such as baking soda or baking powder, contributing to the desirably flat results.

There's more to the perfect crepe than the ingredient list, though. Technique has as much to do with creating a light, airy crepe as what goes into the batter. Regardless of the recipe, a smooth crepe requires thoroughly whisking the batter to remove flour lumps, incorporate air, and combine all the ingredients. Furthermore, allowing the batter to rest adequately is a widely accepted part of nurturing the development of a flawless crepe. This rest period serves several purposes, from maximizing flavors to controlling the amount of air in the crepe. The easiest way to achieve this delicious goal is to make the batter the day before and store it in the fridge until you're ready to use it.