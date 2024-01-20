The Hand-Mashing Tip For The Fluffiest Banana Cake

Bananas can have a blink-and-miss-it quality when it comes to the ideal eating window. It can seem at times they go from a touch too firm to far too ripe before you have a chance to recognize the change. Fortunately, an overripe banana doesn't have to mean a trip to the waste bin — you can make some pretty delicious creations at that point if you mash them up, like a moist and cloud-like banana cake.

But believe it or not, the way you mash your bananas can make a difference to your baking project, and there's a great method to ensure the most cake-ready fruit. You don't even need any fancy equipment, just the two most versatile tools in any kitchen — your hands — along with a zip-top bag.

Simply peel your bananas and stash them inside, then work to pulp-ify them from the outside by hand until you have a smooth consistency that would be perfect for feeding a baby. It won't be as smooth as a puree from a food processor, but this is a convenient (and more delicate) way to achieve a creamy banana mash that will yield a light and fluffy crumb for your favorite cake. The mushier your banana gets, the fluffier your cake will become.