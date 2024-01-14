Fishwife From Shark Tank: 3 Things You Didn't Know

On Season 15, Episode 10 of "Shark Tank," the Sharks get introduced to Fishwife: a food company that sells premium, ethically sourced, tinned fish. The company was co-founded by Becca Millstein, a former music industry professional, and television writer Caroline Goldfarb (who is now only an advisor for the company). Millstein and Goldfarb created Fishwife in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

While Millstein and Goldfarb were in quarantine, they regularly ate tinned fish for convenience. Millstein explained to Cherry Bombe, "We were all working full-time jobs trying to get high-quality protein into our diets while not having to cook three meals a day because that's exhausting." They weren't alone. To avoid going to the grocery store, many Americans started turning to the foods in their cupboards for sustenance, which created a popular trend of eating tinned fish. Millstein recalled, "I very much started to notice in my peer group and then digging deeper into culinary media that there was a rising tide of interest in tinned seafood in the US."

There wasn't an American brand capturing the interests of canned fish fanatics like some European brands had been doing. Once Millstein and Goldfarb saw an opportunity to build a premium tinned fish brand to fill that void, Fishwife was off and running. Here are three things you don't know about the product, brand, and creator of Fishwife.