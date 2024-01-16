Why You May Want To Avoid Adding Jam To Boxed Cake Mix

When it comes to experimenting with cake, boxed mixes are perfect in a lot of ways. Not only are they easy and quick to use, but it's not that big of a deal if they don't turn out how you were hoping. Making a cake from scratch, on the other hand, tends to come with higher expectations. Still, if something just isn't going to work, then it's worth knowing ahead of time so you don't waste your time or a box of cake mix unnecessarily.

Unfortunately, that appears to be the case with simply adding jam to boxed cake mixes, which is really too bad since it seems like such a promising idea. There are two different methods that can be used for adding jam to boxed cake mixes, but both tend towards lackluster results when the directions for the rest of the boxed cake mix are followed as is. Blending the jam directly into the mix does little to affect the flavor whereas a ribbon of jam on the batter in the pan gives it an overly moist and unfinished texture.