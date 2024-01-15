Curried Egg Salad Is An Elevated Take On A Classic Dish

As the most influential pop group of our time said, it is essential to spice up your life. There are no truer words to live by, even when it comes to time-tested recipes that go back decades (if not centuries.) Classic egg salad is a recipe simple enough that most anyone can make it and versatile enough that it is also due for some improvisation. Adding bits of flavor to egg salad can offset kitchen fatigue. One can always add acid or dill to the mixture to adhere to the tried and true method, but a simple spice can make all the difference.

Curry powder is a staple for chicken and rice dishes and there is no reason it wouldn't meld well in the sometimes bland concoction of egg salad. In fact, it may give this dish the kick it needs. And curried egg salad is as easy to make as egg salad itself. After boiling and chopping up your eggs, mix them up with some mayo with a generous helping of curry power and you're off to the races.