Give That Carton Of Berries A Shake To Check For Quality

There's nothing quite like a juicy berry plucked directly from the vine. Some of the summer's best offerings include strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, marionberries, and blueberries. Even if you're not blessed with berry flora outside your door, you can still find berries in their prime if you know what to look for.

While some types of berries are available year-round, they are often shipped from other parts of the country or even from different areas around the globe. That makes it difficult to know how long they've been in transport. In contrast, when berries are in season locally, they often haven't been in storage for long. Regardless of the distance traveled, those two containers can look almost identical. Since freshness is key When focusing on how to pick out the best berries, use your senses to hunt down the best of the best. Whether your search starts at a fruit stand or in the grocery store's produce department, one thing is sure: Those clamshell containers can hide aging or rotting fruit. Instead of simply trusting the expiration date, give the carton a shake. Both the sound and the appearance will provide you with a lot of information about the quality of what's inside.