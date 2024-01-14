For The Best Scallop Ceviche, Mind The Marinating Time

Dining on raw or nearly-raw fish is a centuries-old practice. There is recorded proof of the Chinese eating slices of raw fish 2,000 years ago. Early versions of ceviche have origins in Peru, dating back 3,000 years, according to some food historians. The modern version of ceviche, raw seafood cured in lime juice, most likely arrived in Peru with Spanish colonizers, who imported ingredients like lime and cilantro and added them to existing local dishes. Although today you'll find a variety of ingredients in ceviche recipes, the basic preparation has stayed consistent — because the real secret to ceviche is fresh ingredients and timing.

When making a scallop ceviche, start with fresh, high-quality scallops. They'll contribute to top-notch flavor, but it's also the safest option; the marinating process doesn't necessarily kill bacteria, so fresh is better. When you're ready to let the scallops cure in the lime juice, you don't want to make the common marinating mistake when making ceviche, so set a timer. The length of time that you let them marinate will greatly affect the texture — and it's probably shorter than you would think, depending on the doneness you want. It's generally recommended for scallop ceviche to marinate no longer than five to 10 minutes.