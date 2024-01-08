The Singer Responsible For Burger King's Infamous Whopper Song
By now, you've probably heard the catchy earworm "Whopper Whopper" as part of Burger King's ad campaign in 2023. The chain has always had out-of-the-box thinking with its ads, once grilling KFC in a commercial. Though simple, the advertisement proved instantly popular for the burger chain, going viral online. It's racked up over 9 million streams on Spotify and spawned several remixes, such as one for the 2023 Video Music Awards. But who is the singer behind the jingle? That's the question consumers have been asking, with some believing on Reddit that it's possibly Craig Robinson from "The Office."
The singer is actually Will Crown, the musician behind Crown and the M.O.B. In an interview with Kiss 92.5, Crown stepped forward as the person behind the jingle, which focused on Burger King's Whopper meal. According to the rapper, his involvement in the ad campaign was happenstance. Crown said he was around when Burger King was working on its next ad campaign. He said, "I just happened to be around the studio, and we were just having fun. They happened to be working on the Burger King spot already. And when I walked in, they say, 'Hey, you know what, give it a try.'"
Since then, the rapper has been working with the chain to offer variants on the jingle. He continued, "Currently, I have been doing a lot of [Burger King's] jingles, so a lot of the voices you hear is me."
Will Crown's background as an artist
Will Crown hails from Brooklyn, New York, where he cites Notorious BIG and Jay-Z, among others, as local music heroes. In addition to being a musician, Crown is also a father and an Air Force veteran, having served multiple tours.
The artist has operated under Crown and The M.O.B. (Message of the Blues). While the singer may have gone viral thanks to his ad campaign work, he has spent most of his career working on underground mixtapes. According to the rapper's bio, Crown focuses his artistic efforts on addressing social issues like homelessness, drug use, and street violence. Of his song "Roam," Crown discussed with Yahoo News his influences, in particular growing up in Brooklyn in a drug-riddled building surrounded by violence. "But regardless of what's in your past, don't be afraid to expect what's a head of you," he told the outlet.
Other projects in the commercial landscape
While Burger King may be one of his most famous ad campaigns, Will Crown has worked on other ad campaigns before the royal burger chain, so he has experience in this realm. In 2015, Crown partnered with New Amsterdam Spirits for a campaign demonstrating its vodka. In the ad, someone seeks advice on dancing with a girl at a nightclub. Lyrics from Crown's song "All Hail Now" play over the video. In another video, lyrics from the same song play over a house party where party-goers pour the vodka.
In early 2023, one of Crown's songs, "Foster Kid," also appeared in an episode of "The Chi." Crown shared the news with his followers on Instagram. Crown isn't resting on his laurels when it comes to the Burger King ad spot. The musician revealed that he's working on various projects and is staying busy. He told Kiss 92.5, "It's still ongoing, so it's just a lot of things going on, different projects I've been working on with M.O.B. It's kind of like riding the wave because I think slowly but surely it's starting to happen."