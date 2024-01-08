The Singer Responsible For Burger King's Infamous Whopper Song

By now, you've probably heard the catchy earworm "Whopper Whopper" as part of Burger King's ad campaign in 2023. The chain has always had out-of-the-box thinking with its ads, once grilling KFC in a commercial. Though simple, the advertisement proved instantly popular for the burger chain, going viral online. It's racked up over 9 million streams on Spotify and spawned several remixes, such as one for the 2023 Video Music Awards. But who is the singer behind the jingle? That's the question consumers have been asking, with some believing on Reddit that it's possibly Craig Robinson from "The Office."

The singer is actually Will Crown, the musician behind Crown and the M.O.B. In an interview with Kiss 92.5, Crown stepped forward as the person behind the jingle, which focused on Burger King's Whopper meal. According to the rapper, his involvement in the ad campaign was happenstance. Crown said he was around when Burger King was working on its next ad campaign. He said, "I just happened to be around the studio, and we were just having fun. They happened to be working on the Burger King spot already. And when I walked in, they say, 'Hey, you know what, give it a try.'"

Since then, the rapper has been working with the chain to offer variants on the jingle. He continued, "Currently, I have been doing a lot of [Burger King's] jingles, so a lot of the voices you hear is me."