Before Frying Up Tostones, Make Sure To Soak Your Plantains

Plantains can be a bit mysterious if you haven't had much experience with them. A staple food throughout the Caribbean, Central and South America, Southeast Asia, and West Africa, plantains are starchy fruits that can be eaten at any time in their ripening process, whether they are still green or ripe enough to be mottled with black spots. However, unlike other fruits, plantains do need to be cooked before they can be eaten. The greener they are, the starchier they will be, similar in taste to potatoes. As plantains ripen, they become more fruit-like with the starches sweetening and the flesh softening.

There are many ways to cook plantains, but one of the most popular is to fry them. Fried plantains can be soft and sweet or salty, paper-thin chips depending on how ripe they are and how they're prepared. Crispy, starchy tostones are made from unripe green plantains that are fried twice, once as strips and again after being mushed into discs. Ideal for dipping, they are both a common side dish and a ubiquitous snack food throughout the Caribbean and Latin America. But since the unripe plantains don't taste like much on their own, soaking the slices in salt water will help draw out their subtle flavors. Soaking green plantains can also add moisture to the naturally dry starch and help the tostones to crisp up nicely when they're fried.