Sgroppino: The 4-Ingredient Cocktail That Makes Sorbet The Star

When it comes to frozen cocktails, frozen daiquiris or frosé might come to mind. However, there's another, lesser-known cocktail out there that's just as tasty and just as cold — Sgroppino. Sgroppino is an Italian cocktail that has a citrusy, refreshing flavor. What's better is that you don't need fancy cocktail shakers to make it.

To make Sgroppino, you'll need Prosecco, cold vodka, and some lemon sorbet. Then, it's finished off with either a twirl of lemon or some mint for the final fourth ingredient. The sorbet gives the drink a sour kick while turning it into a frozen treat, and the Prosecco adds a slight fizz. The vodka ties the whole thing together and gives the beverage a bit more of an adult feel.

Now, while that's the basics of making Sgroppino, there are still a few things to keep in mind as you go. You've got to know how to serve it in order to enjoy a showstopping, refreshing cocktail. Plus, once you've mastered the art of this drink, there are some fun variations you can try out.