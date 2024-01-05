Sgroppino: The 4-Ingredient Cocktail That Makes Sorbet The Star
When it comes to frozen cocktails, frozen daiquiris or frosé might come to mind. However, there's another, lesser-known cocktail out there that's just as tasty and just as cold — Sgroppino. Sgroppino is an Italian cocktail that has a citrusy, refreshing flavor. What's better is that you don't need fancy cocktail shakers to make it.
To make Sgroppino, you'll need Prosecco, cold vodka, and some lemon sorbet. Then, it's finished off with either a twirl of lemon or some mint for the final fourth ingredient. The sorbet gives the drink a sour kick while turning it into a frozen treat, and the Prosecco adds a slight fizz. The vodka ties the whole thing together and gives the beverage a bit more of an adult feel.
Now, while that's the basics of making Sgroppino, there are still a few things to keep in mind as you go. You've got to know how to serve it in order to enjoy a showstopping, refreshing cocktail. Plus, once you've mastered the art of this drink, there are some fun variations you can try out.
Mixing and serving your Sgroppino
To start making Sgroppino, you'll need to gather a middle-shelf vodka. It doesn't have to be the best or most expensive brand in the store, but you'll want something that's still reasonably good quality. Next, choose your favorite brand for the Prosecco or swap it out for another sparkling wine, such as champagne or cava. Finally, pick your favorite lemon sorbet, whether homemade or storebought, and you're ready to start putting it all together.
The easiest way to make a Sgroppino is to simply pour the two alcohols into a champagne flute or wine glass and then add a dollop of lemon sorbet. No shaking or mixing is involved in this method, but the sorbet will melt into your drink and change the flavor and consistency as you consume it. Another way to make this drink is to mix all the ingredients in a bowl and then pour them into your glasses. You can also use a blender, but be careful not to blend too long, or the machine can generate heat and melt your sorbet.
Whichever method you go with, once your drink is in a glass, it's time to finish it off with a garnish. A sprig of mint or a twist of lemon can complete the look and add a final touch of flavor.
Variations of the Sgroppino
Once you've enjoyed a couple of classic Sgroppinos, you might want to try mixing things up. One easy way to play around with this drink is to switch up the type of vodka you use. Rather than going for a plain version of this spirit, you could try using flavored varieties. A lemon vodka, for instance, can help play up the citrus flavor in the drink. Or, you could introduce new flavors, such as almond vodka or vanilla, for another exciting twist.
Besides switching up the vodka, you can also experiment with different types of sorbet. A raspberry sorbet can be the perfect fruity complement to the citrusy flavors of the drink, or a peach variety could introduce soft summer notes to it.
Lastly, you can replace the vodka with a different liquor. For instance, you could use storebought or homemade limoncello to ramp up a sweetened lemon flavor. Another pick is to go with grappa instead. Have fun experimenting with different variations on this cocktail. Whatever way you make it, it's bound to be a refreshing and subtly sweet beverage!