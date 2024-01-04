Serve Shrimp Butter At Your Next Party And Thank Us Later

If you live near the coast, buying shrimp from a seafood market will yield the freshest, tastiest shrimp, but you can still find good-tasting shrimp at your local grocery store if you know what to look for. A common question people have when buying shrimp is whether to buy it raw or cooked, fresh or frozen, and in the shell or peeled. It's typically recommended to buy frozen shrimp instead of the fresh shrimp you see in the display cases at a grocery store. This is because shrimp is usually frozen immediately after it's caught, so the "fresh" shrimp you see has been thawed and therefore has a shorter shelf-life. Uncooked shrimp in the shell also typically tastes better and won't have the rubbery texture you get with pre-cooked shrimp.

That being said, it's up to you if you'd rather save a step and buy pre-cooked shrimp (figuring that the texture and taste will blend in with the butter and seasonings in the spread). Whether you buy raw or cooked frozen shrimp, it's best to let it thaw in the refrigerator for a day, or, if you need to thaw it quickly, you can place the bag in a bowl of cold water and it should thaw in less than an hour, depending on the size of the shrimp. Make sure to dry the shrimp with a paper towel thoroughly after thawing or cooking to ensure it mixes well into the butter and you're well on your way to a butter spread worth savoring.