Warm Up Your Pasta Salad For A New Twist On A Classic

Pasta salad is a popular side dish, especially at cookouts and barbecues. It's easy to make, and it can serve a crowd. Plus, many of the ingredients that go into it aren't overly expensive, making it a good tip for larger gatherings.

While most pasta salads are served chilled, you can mix things up a bit by serving it warm. This can be ideal for gatherings when it's cold outside while also making for an easy side that stretches to feed a crowd. At the same time, this quick trick will maximize your pasta salad's flavor because as it cools, the pasta will absorb the dressing used in the dish, helping ramp up the taste. Plus, just like with cold pasta salad, there are many different mix-ins you can toss in to play around with the flavor.

To try this dish, however, there are a few things you'll need to be aware of as you go. Then, you'll want to know what different add-ins to try to bring on the flavor of your salad.