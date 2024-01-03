The Tip For Preventing Bubbles In Your Buttercream Frosting

Cloudlike buttercream frosting is one of the most ethereal, dreamy toppings for your cakes, cookies, and beyond. It's also super approachable for the home baker, as a traditional American buttercream requires only five commonly found ingredients (milk or heavy whipping cream, confectioner's sugar, butter, salt, and vanilla extract) and a fairly straightforward process. But as simple as it may seem on paper to make this heavenly stuff, it can also be devilishly tricky at times.

One of the issues that can lead to a less than ideal frosting experience is an abundance of large bubbles, which makes it tough to get that perfect spread and pristine look. While it's important to whip enough air into your buttercream that it becomes light and fluffy, you don't want it to develop large air pockets, which will create a less-than-optimal texture.

The tip to avoiding this issue? Reach for your mixer's paddle attachment instead of the whisk. Known for volumizing, the whisk is designed to incorporate air. That's perfect for meringues or whipped cream but not ideal for silky buttercream. Using a whisk increases the odds you'll overwhip your frosting and wind up with those pesky air bubbles, while the paddle is engineered to cream together butter and sugar to velvety perfection — the signature consistency in a quality buttercream.