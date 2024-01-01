The Science Behind Why Your Carrots Taste So Soapy

Ever wondered why some carrots taste like soap? If you've encountered this odd and unpleasant phenomenon — maybe while trying to enjoy some fresh-cut carrots with hummus or otherwise — it might have left you wondering if your carrot wasn't rinsed properly, or worse, some pesticide or other harmful chemical has made its way into the carrot itself. The good news is that the soapy bitterness is caused by naturally occurring compounds in the carrot. Like many other fruits and vegetables, carrots contain a variety of compounds known as terpenes and terpenoids.

While they might sound somewhat alarming to have in your food, terpenes and terpenoids are widespread in nature and not at all poisonous. They play essential roles in biological processes, serving as defense mechanisms for plants against herbivores and pathogens, attracting pollinators, and more. These compounds actually contribute to the sweet and earthy aroma of the carrot as well — the soapy bitterness is caused when there's a buildup of too many terpenes and terpenoids that taste bitter and noxious in high concentrations, overpowering any actual sweetness in the carrot.

While it might be difficult to pinpoint what caused your carrot to have the soapy taste problem, certain factors like carrot variety and growing conditions can play a part in how terpenes and terpenoids are produced. Unfortunately, there's not very much you can do for a soapy carrot other than cooking it and hoping most of the harsh taste goes away.