Sorry, That Vanilla Bean-Flavored Sugar Hack Doesn't Really Work

It can be disappointing when a hack doesn't work quite how you expect it to; to be excited about the hyped results, only to have them fall completely flat. With that in mind, you can totally save yourself a big letdown by skipping the vanilla bean-flavored sugar hack — which is supposed to transform regular sugar into vanilla-flavored sweetener by simply adding used vanilla bean pods to sugar and letting them marinate together for a while. The sad truth is that it just doesn't work the way that so many people hope it does.

Those spent bean husks just aren't capable of infusing any creamy, delicious vanilla flavor into the actual sugar. So unless you're satisfied with sugar that just smells like vanilla but doesn't actually taste like it, there's no point in wasting your time on this failed hack, especially considering that the aroma isn't stable enough to carry over through any kind of high-heat preparation such as baking. A much more honest description would be the vanilla bean-scented sugar hack. By referring to it more realistically, at least people would know exactly what to expect instead of getting their hopes up for the impossible. Still, you might wonder: Why doesn't it work?