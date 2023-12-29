Fix That Watery Tuna Salad With Some Hard-Boiled Eggs

If using hard-boiled eggs to fix your watery tuna salad is not an option, the good news is there are plenty of other ways to remedy the problem of too much liquid. For one thing, you could increase the amount of the other ingredients until the extra liquid has been offset. If you don't want to end up with more tuna salad than you can eat before it goes bad, ground nuts and bread crumbs are both options for soaking up the sog. Typically, ground nuts are considered superior because they don't get soggy the way breadcrumbs can.

If you've got some cooked pasta on hand, use it. It's well known that noodles do an excellent job of sopping up excess juices and oils — especially if the pasta is on the firmer side of al dente. Or grab that leftover rice for the same absorbing effect. Potatoes are also known for their ability to absorb liquids, and tossing in a handful of cubed boiled spuds has the added benefit of providing bulk, fiber, and nutrients to your tuna salad.

But for an easy and effective way to fix water tuna salad, go for hard-boiled eggs. Delicious, nutritious, and creamy, hard-boiled eggs are such a boon to tuna salad, that you might be motivated to include them even when the salad isn't overly soggy.