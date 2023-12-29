Seriously, Bread Your Chicken With Crushed Up Ice Cream Cones

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, up to 40% of food in the United States' food supply chain, from production and distribution to the consumer level, is wasted. One inventive way you can do your part to reduce food waste is to use any surplus of ice cream cones you might have as a breading for chicken.

The simple ice cream cone is not limited to sweet applications. Once crushed in a food processor, ice cream cones make a fantastic crunchy coating for chicken. The cones' sweet flavor profile adds a playful taste and aroma to the savoriness of chicken. If you're apprehensive, consider that this duo is another take on the popular sweet-savory flavor pairing, such as in sweet and sour chicken thighs or honey-glazed drumsticks. Their flavor and texture aren't the only desirable characteristics that ice cream cones bring to the party: The visual appeal is also spot-on, with the light golden hues of the cones transforming into a glorious dark tan when fried or baked.

Who knew you could reduce food waste and elevate your chicken by breading it with leftover crushed ice cream cones?