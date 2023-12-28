The Top Tip To Make Sure The Drinks Keep Flowing At Your Next Cocktail Party

Hosting a cocktail party at home takes a whole lot of planning. Not only is there timing and the guest list to worry about, but you have to make sure you have enough of everything — from ingredients to ice to glassware. The last thing you want is a line of thirsty partygoers waiting for freshly washed glasses to emerge from the kitchen. So what's the solution? Obviously, you're not going to buy a bunch of new martini glasses just for the occasion. Unless you regularly host cocktail parties, it just won't be worth the cost or the hassle of storage. And you're definitely not going to resort to (gasp!) plastic. Not only would that be tacky, but the planet deserves better. Fortunately, just as you can rent tables and linens, you can also rent glassware.

Putting this tip to use will save you from a big potential headache. After all, it's no fun trying to round up cocktail glasses to wash or being the Grinch who expects their guests to reuse the same sticky glass over and over. Of course, you certainly don't want to be stuck in the kitchen scrubbing coupe glasses when you could be out mingling or showing off your bartending skills.