The Top Tip To Make Sure The Drinks Keep Flowing At Your Next Cocktail Party
Hosting a cocktail party at home takes a whole lot of planning. Not only is there timing and the guest list to worry about, but you have to make sure you have enough of everything — from ingredients to ice to glassware. The last thing you want is a line of thirsty partygoers waiting for freshly washed glasses to emerge from the kitchen. So what's the solution? Obviously, you're not going to buy a bunch of new martini glasses just for the occasion. Unless you regularly host cocktail parties, it just won't be worth the cost or the hassle of storage. And you're definitely not going to resort to (gasp!) plastic. Not only would that be tacky, but the planet deserves better. Fortunately, just as you can rent tables and linens, you can also rent glassware.
Putting this tip to use will save you from a big potential headache. After all, it's no fun trying to round up cocktail glasses to wash or being the Grinch who expects their guests to reuse the same sticky glass over and over. Of course, you certainly don't want to be stuck in the kitchen scrubbing coupe glasses when you could be out mingling or showing off your bartending skills.
How many cocktail glasses will you need to rent?
Renting glassware isn't just for wedding receptions, though you can use the same formula to determine just how many glasses to procure. Just tally up the total number of guests who will attend the cocktail party and multiply that by the number of hours the party is set to last. Even if you don't expect guests to imbibe an entire cocktail every hour, they will still need something to sip. Whether that drink is a soda, spritzer, or just plain water, they'll want a fresh glass to drink it from.
The formula for this cocktail party tip can get a bit more complicated if you're serving a variety of drinks that each require a different type of glass. While most people might stick with one type, such as martinis or specialty highball cocktails, many of your guests are bound to mix it up if given different options, so it's a good idea to pad your order with extras of each type. A quick, informal survey of your guests at RSVP can provide a good idea of just how many extra you may need just in case one of your customized cocktails is more popular than the rest.
An unexpected bonus of renting glassware
Cleaning up after a successful cocktail party can be time-consuming, and, let's be honest, it's the least fun part of the whole shebang. The time it takes to wash all of those cocktail glasses might even have you questioning whether you want to throw another one any time soon. Luckily, renting glassware can cut the time you spend on washing to a fraction of what it would otherwise be. That's because most rental services won't ask you to wash the glassware before returning it. Just give the glasses a rinse to remove bits of pulp, seeds, or other cocktail remnants, and return. It's as simple as that. The company you've rented from will have high-powered commercial dishwashers that also sanitize the glassware, so that's one less thing to worry about.
Ultimately, renting glassware will save a whole lot of work and worry. By renting plenty of cocktail glasses, you can rest assured that you won't run out or have to ask your guests to reuse their Margarita glass for a piña colada. With this tip, you'll be able to keep those drinks flowing without a hitch.