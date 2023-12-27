For Fluffy Lump-Free Waffles, Always Warm Up The Milk

On some mornings, you just want to wake up and make some simple classic waffles. And you can level up those plain waffles by adding all kinds of fun and delicious ingredients. Some of these include blueberries, chocolate chips, and bananas. No matter what kind of waffles you're having though, you always want them to have an even, smooth, tender texture with those perfectly square indentations. A waffle that has any unsightly lumps just doesn't look as appetizing. To avoid those chunks when you're making waffles, simply heat your milk or buttermilk right before you add it to your waffle batter.

When you're making waffles, you pour melted butter in your batter to give your waffles that sweet taste. However, melted butter can spottily thicken and harden after it's mixed into your batter and it cools, causing it to form little lumps in your waffle. However, by mixing freshly warmed milk or buttermilk in your waffle batter, that melted butter will maintain a smooth liquid consistency that will result in a lump-free waffle with the perfect fluffy texture. To ensure your waffles are light and smooth, you can even use a warming hack involving your milk and butter when making your batter.