What Actually Goes Into The Filling For Milk Pie?
A milk pie is probably the second-easiest pie you could possibly make — the first being a cream pie that uses a simple pudding mix, such as a classic banana cream pie. But really, there's not all that much more to a milk pie beyond measuring and mixing in a few more ingredients and baking it (or cooking it on the stovetop). It's an amazingly simple pie to make — and even more so because it's perfectly acceptable to use a premade, store-bought pie crust. But what goes into a milk pie filling anyway?
You're probably wondering if there is actually milk in a milk pie, and the answer is yes. Well, most of them have milk anyway. Some people make their pies with condensed milk instead of the fresh stuff, while others include heavy cream. But technically, heavy cream and condensed milk are both still milk. Of course, milk won't firm up enough on its own to make the pie's filling. So it's probably no surprise that flour and a hefty dose of sugar are involved too, with some recipes also calling for eggs.
How do you use milk in milk pies?
You use dairy in milk pies a little differently than you might expect. Instead of mixing it in with the sugar, flour, and other ingredients, you just pour it right into the crust. The easiest way to make milk pie is by mixing sugar with a small amount of flour and cinnamon, placing the mixture in a premade pie crust, adding butter to keep the milk from boiling over, and then pouring the milk on top.
A more extensive version of the recipe can include vanilla, nutmeg, both brown sugar and regular sugar, and some heavy cream. Whatever recipe you choose, the filling will brown as it bakes, and the milk will take on a texture that is quite different from other pies. When it's done, its top will almost look like a quiche. Since the pie will be wobbly when it comes out of the oven, it's important to let it rest on the counter until it's cool enough to put in the refrigerator. Then let it chill there until it has firmed up enough for you to cut it.
Variations on the milk pie
When you use condensed milk and eggs, the milk pie will be more like a custard, so it's essentially a very different pie than those consisting of just milk, flour, and sugar. There are also variations on milk pie from other countries, such as a Greek milk pie that contains regular milk and eggs but not condensed milk. Greek versions often use orange zest for flavoring and sometimes phyllo dough as well.
Pai susu or pie susu, the Indonesian version of milk pie, also contains condensed milk and eggs (in addition to flour and sugar) and is very much a custard. Usually prepared as a tart, there are both super simple and extravagant ways to make the dish.
As you can see, the term milk pie has come to mean more than one exact type of pie. Depending on the ingredients involved, you may get a surprising and unique treat with actual milk in the filling, or you may get more of a custard pie that contains half and half, cream, or another alternative.