What Actually Goes Into The Filling For Milk Pie?

A milk pie is probably the second-easiest pie you could possibly make — the first being a cream pie that uses a simple pudding mix, such as a classic banana cream pie. But really, there's not all that much more to a milk pie beyond measuring and mixing in a few more ingredients and baking it (or cooking it on the stovetop). It's an amazingly simple pie to make — and even more so because it's perfectly acceptable to use a premade, store-bought pie crust. But what goes into a milk pie filling anyway?

You're probably wondering if there is actually milk in a milk pie, and the answer is yes. Well, most of them have milk anyway. Some people make their pies with condensed milk instead of the fresh stuff, while others include heavy cream. But technically, heavy cream and condensed milk are both still milk. Of course, milk won't firm up enough on its own to make the pie's filling. So it's probably no surprise that flour and a hefty dose of sugar are involved too, with some recipes also calling for eggs.