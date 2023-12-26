Ground Clove Is The Perfect Ingredient For Warm And Sweet Zucchini Bread

Cloves are a pungent spice that have a warming characteristic to them, as well as a slightly bitter quality. Their strong flavor means you don't need to add a lot to your zucchini bread for the taste and aroma to come through. You'll find that just ⅛ to ¼ of a teaspoon can be enough to give your bread that touch of extra warmth and zest. Add too much, and the clove flavor can be overwhelming and might even make your mouth tingle.

One of the reasons why cloves work so well in zucchini bread is they add a much-needed boost of potent flavor, so long as you use them in moderation. Zucchini has quite a mild taste, so unlike breads made with more flavorful produce — such as banana or pumpkin bread — your loaf needs a little help so it won't taste bland. The bread takes on the taste of the spices or other add-ins in, and when you add cloves, you infuse the whole loaf with sweet and bitter properties and lots of depth.

Cloves also pair nicely with other spices often found in zucchini bread recipes. Cinnamon and nutmeg happen to complement cloves well due to their similarly warm, sweet, and slightly sharp profiles. This makes cloves easy to integrate into virtually any kind of zucchini bread, so feel free to try adding them to your favorite recipe.