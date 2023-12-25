Seriously Upgrade Your Tuna Melt With A Dash Of Garam Masala

If you've got some canned tuna lying around, an easy way to use it up is to make a tuna melt. Tuna melts are a cross between a grilled cheese and a tuna salad sandwich. They're ooey-gooey and packed full of flavor thanks to the combination of salty tuna and a mild cheese that adds richness to your meal.

Speaking of flavor, you can enhance your tuna melt's taste with the addition of one simple ingredient: garam masala. If you're not familiar, this is a spice blend that's often found in recipes hailing from India. The blend includes a range of different spices, and not every blend is the same. However, a few typical inclusions are cinnamon, coriander, nutmeg, and black pepper.

Now that you know what the blend consists of, it pays to fully understand why it works so well in a tuna melt sandwich. Plus, besides garam masala, there are a couple of other inclusions to consider adding to your meal.