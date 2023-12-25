Pizza Soup Is The Perfect Mashup For A Cozy Dinner

Is there any classic combination more cozy than hearty tomato sauce and mouthwatering, melty cheese? Next time you're craving a savory, cheesy pizza, don't reach for the takeout menu. Bust out a few staple ingredients from the pantry and get ready to have those pizza cravings satisfied with a comforting homemade soup instead.

A perfect creation for the colder winter months, pizza soup can come together in a flash on the stove. For a simple cheese and tomato sauce combo, start by cooking up your aromatics like garlic and onion. Don't forget to season with herbs like dried basil, oregano, or a classic Italian seasoning. Pour in some chicken or veggie broth, your favorite jarred tomato or pizza sauce, and bring it all to a simmer. And if you enjoy a meat lovers pizza, brown some Italian sausages or pepperoni at the start with your garlic and onion. You can even get creative, adding any favorite, unique meats you like to add to your pizza.