Pizza Soup Is The Perfect Mashup For A Cozy Dinner
Is there any classic combination more cozy than hearty tomato sauce and mouthwatering, melty cheese? Next time you're craving a savory, cheesy pizza, don't reach for the takeout menu. Bust out a few staple ingredients from the pantry and get ready to have those pizza cravings satisfied with a comforting homemade soup instead.
A perfect creation for the colder winter months, pizza soup can come together in a flash on the stove. For a simple cheese and tomato sauce combo, start by cooking up your aromatics like garlic and onion. Don't forget to season with herbs like dried basil, oregano, or a classic Italian seasoning. Pour in some chicken or veggie broth, your favorite jarred tomato or pizza sauce, and bring it all to a simmer. And if you enjoy a meat lovers pizza, brown some Italian sausages or pepperoni at the start with your garlic and onion. You can even get creative, adding any favorite, unique meats you like to add to your pizza.
Serving up your pizza soup
This hearty meal would not be complete without the finishing touch — delicious, mouth-watering cheese. Finish off your pizza soup with the best cheese known for pizza, mozzarella. Pre-shredded, bagged mozzarella works just fine, but feel free to take it up a notch and go for fresh mozzarella. Fresh, low-moisture mozzarella is great for saucier, deep-dish pizza, which should also translate well to your pizza soup. But if you prefer the satisfying tear of a ball of Buffalo mozzarella over your pizza, go for it! Just make sure to press out any excess moisture before using.
And just because you're serving pizza in soup form doesn't mean you can't recreate some crunchy pizza crust to go with it. Toast up the rest of that leftover baguette or some dinner rolls from the bakery to make homemade garlic bread. Dip your toasty bread in the pizza soup and you have a delectable bite saucier than that last bit of ordinary takeout pizza crust.
Soup with more time to spare
You can easily modify these pizza soup steps for your slow cooker if you have more time to let your flavors simmer together. Or, skip the jarred sauce altogether and make your own with a can of your favorite brand of crushed tomatoes. Just be sure to add extra seasoning, as your crushed tomatoes won't be lightly pre-seasoned like most jarred sauces. You'll want to bring these flavors as close to classic pizza as possible.
If you love this simple but satisfying take on a classic, try out some other slow cooker soups for your next weeknight cozy meal. Plenty more of your favorite comfort dinners can be combined in one pot to create your new go-to soup, as well. You can transform a summertime picnic favorite like cheeseburgers into a winter staple as cheeseburger soup, or even give pasta dishes like lasagna and mac-n-cheese the soup treatment. With a pot, some broth, and some creativity, your soup possibilities are endless.