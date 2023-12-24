For Tender Brussels Sprouts, There's One Simple Tip You Need

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Texture is everything when it comes to vegetables. That can be especially true for Brussels sprouts, as the cruciferous veggie already elicits some pretty strong opinions. People either love them or hate them, and those feelings are often determined by how the sprouts are cooked. Boiling Brussels sprouts is considered an absolute no-no, as this can result in the soggy, tasteless sprouts that so many people detest. Recommended cooking methods such as roasting, air frying, or sautéing also have pitfalls when it comes to cooking Brussels sprouts because the sprout center takes longer to cook than the exterior leaves. Cooking for what seems long enough to finish the center too often results in sprouts that are charred or even burned around the outside. Pull them off of the heat before the outer leaves burn, and you're just as likely to end up with sprouts with raw, crunchy middles.

Fortunately, there's a tip that can help to ensure your Brussels sprouts will have an optimally crispy exterior and a soft, succulent center. It turns out that giving Brussels sprouts a good soak can help them to cook evenly throughout. Not only will the sprouts have a better texture after being soaked, but you won't have to choose between burning the outside and undercooking the inside.