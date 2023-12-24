For Tender Brussels Sprouts, There's One Simple Tip You Need
Texture is everything when it comes to vegetables. That can be especially true for Brussels sprouts, as the cruciferous veggie already elicits some pretty strong opinions. People either love them or hate them, and those feelings are often determined by how the sprouts are cooked. Boiling Brussels sprouts is considered an absolute no-no, as this can result in the soggy, tasteless sprouts that so many people detest. Recommended cooking methods such as roasting, air frying, or sautéing also have pitfalls when it comes to cooking Brussels sprouts because the sprout center takes longer to cook than the exterior leaves. Cooking for what seems long enough to finish the center too often results in sprouts that are charred or even burned around the outside. Pull them off of the heat before the outer leaves burn, and you're just as likely to end up with sprouts with raw, crunchy middles.
Fortunately, there's a tip that can help to ensure your Brussels sprouts will have an optimally crispy exterior and a soft, succulent center. It turns out that giving Brussels sprouts a good soak can help them to cook evenly throughout. Not only will the sprouts have a better texture after being soaked, but you won't have to choose between burning the outside and undercooking the inside.
Soaking Brussels sprouts is simple, but it has a big effect
Soaking Brussels sprouts in water is a terrific way to prep them to have a soft, juicy center that cooks to the perfect doneness in the same amount of time it takes those outer leaves to get nice and crispy. Not only can soaking make the centers more malleable, but the water that's absorbed into them will create a steaming action, whether you choose to roast, saute, or make your Brussels sprouts in your air fryer. The steam can help to ensure the cooking is even throughout the Brussels sprout.
For best results, soak your Brussels sprouts in salt water. Not only does salt act to tenderize the dense sprouts, but it will also help to season them all the way through. It won't take a lot — just add 1 tablespoon of salt per 1 quart of water and toss in trimmed and halved Brussels sprouts. Soaking the sprouts in salt water doesn't take long –10 to 30 minutes is plenty long enough to soften up the centers.
Make way for perfectly tender Brussels sprouts
Don't forget to give your Brussels sprouts a good rinsing to remove the salt, as well as any dirt or debris that might have been dislodged in the process. Thoroughly drain the sprouts after rinsing and, depending on how you're going to cook them, you may want to pat them dry as well. This is especially important if you're putting them in the air fryer since the fans will blow the moisture around, resulting in overly steamed sprouts instead of the fried texture you're going for. A good drying will also prevent splattering if you sauté or fry your Brussels sprouts.
A big reason Brussels sprouts are joked about as being a dinnertime torture had to do with preparation and indeed, boiling certainly leaves a lot to be desired in terms of texture and flavor. Another factor was the vegetable's reputation for bitterness, but thanks to improved farming techniques, most of that has been bred right out of them. Between improved cooking methods, a sweeter flavor, and a quick soak in salt water, perfectly tender Brussels sprouts might become a guest of honor at your dinner table.