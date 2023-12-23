The 2 Kinds Of Bourbon That Have Minimum Aging Requirements

When it comes to brown spirits, it's easy to see why reaching for a glass of whiskey at the end of a long day is a no-brainer. That said, designations can be confusing for even the most academic drinker. There's scotch whiskey and Irish whiskey, spicy rye and subtly sweet bourbon — not to mention an entire slew of variations within each category that clock in at different alcohol levels, have different finishes, or boast a huge range of ages stamped on the bottle.

Like certain types of wines (think prosecco, chianti, champagne), certain spirits have standards of identity — meaning parameters and specifications they must meet in order to be classified as a particular product. These classifications can be meaningful to consumers in understanding the origins of their spirit and also have quality and pricing implications. Bourbon is different from whiskey because of those requirements, and the distillers that carefully create these liquids must take those rules seriously or risk their product's legal definition.

While it could take a particular level of dedication to understand all of these specifics, one question many bourbon enthusiasts may ask when choosing a bottle is whether there's a minimum age mandate in order to earn the moniker. Perhaps surprisingly, this isn't a material factor for most bourbons, with the exception of two categories: straight bourbon or bottled in bond.