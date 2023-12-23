Transform Leftovers Into Homemade Hot Pockets With One Ingredient

Leftovers get a bad rap, but it's not because they're inherently bad. After all, leftovers are just extra food from a meal you already know you like. The problem is, once you've had your fill of homemade meatloaf or roasted chicken for dinner one night, the magic of the meal can fade and a lot of us don't want to eat the same thing again the next day. Everything changes if you can find a way to use your leftovers for a totally different meal, however. If you often find yourself throwing away forgotten containers full of food, start thinking of leftovers as less of a finished product and more like ingredients for your next great meal. If you want a super easy way to make leftovers more interesting, transform them into homemade Hot Pockets. All you need is a ball of store-bought pizza dough.

Whether you're looking for a way to repurpose a big holiday meal, or you've just got a little bit of spaghetti and meatballs to use up, folding everything into a pocket of dough is a fast way to make last night's dinner into something new. As an added bonus, it's a great way to get picky eaters to give leftovers a chance. Plus, they're portable, so last night's dinner can become today's lunch on-the-go in no time.