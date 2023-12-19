Easily Break Chocolate Into Perfect Pieces With A Rolling Pin Hack
For chocolate lovers, it can be fun heading to the store to get your favorite chocolate bar or see what new treats await you. And the delicious choices of chocolate are endless. For starters, milk chocolate bars provide a subtle sweetness, while dark chocolate bars add some tartness to that sweetness. You can rip off the wrapper on your bar of chocolate and nibble on it one piece at a time. However, there's a better and quicker way to get bite-sized pieces from your chocolate bar all at once instead of ripping each jagged piece off with your teeth. And that's by rolling over the chocolate bar with a rolling pin.
Get your favorite large chocolate bar. Open your kitchen drawer and grab your rolling pin. Simply roll the chocolate bar over the rolling pin back and forth, end to end, vertically and horizontally a couple of times. Tear off the wrapper and you'll see that the chocolate has been completely broken up into near-perfect pieces. And there are so many delicious ways you can use those broken pieces of chocolate!
Use your chocolate pieces to make these desserts
Now that you have a bunch of small pieces of chocolate thanks to your rolling pin, you can easily melt them in a pot to create the perfect melted chocolate topping for so many desserts. Make a bowl of fresh strawberries and pour your melted chocolate all over them. Your chocolate-covered strawberries will be a tasty sweet and sour treat. Transfer your melted chocolate from your pot to a small bowl and dip some pretzels in them for a sweet, salty, and crunchy snack.
When your melted chocolate is fresh and hot, grab your vanilla ice cream from the freezer and put some in a bowl. Use that warm, melted chocolate as a delicious chocolate sauce to douse your vanilla ice cream. For your next breakfast, whip up some homemade pancakes and use the melted chocolate as a dipping sauce for every slice of your pancake before you take a bite. It's okay if you don't have a rolling pin to break up your chocolate bar. There are other easy and quick ways to get perfect individual pieces of chocolate from your bar.
Create perfect chocolate pieces with these methods
You may not have a rolling pin, but you probably have a kitchen counter or table. And that's all you need to break your chocolate bar into nicely shaped single pieces. Simply curve your chocolate bar around the edge of your counter or table. Be sure to bend the chocolate bar both vertically and horizontally over the counter or table edge to create neatly sectioned pieces. Rip open the wrapper on the chocolate bar and you'll see perfectly separated chocolate chunks.
You can also opt for a conventional cutting tool to cut your chocolate bar into neat pieces. Using a serrated knife will give you the best result. Sharpen a serrated knife and gently press down on the chocolate bar with the knife. You can neatly and easily cut through the chocolate to create individual pieces the size and shape that you want. However, you can't go wrong with just using a rolling pin.