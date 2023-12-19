Easily Break Chocolate Into Perfect Pieces With A Rolling Pin Hack

For chocolate lovers, it can be fun heading to the store to get your favorite chocolate bar or see what new treats await you. And the delicious choices of chocolate are endless. For starters, milk chocolate bars provide a subtle sweetness, while dark chocolate bars add some tartness to that sweetness. You can rip off the wrapper on your bar of chocolate and nibble on it one piece at a time. However, there's a better and quicker way to get bite-sized pieces from your chocolate bar all at once instead of ripping each jagged piece off with your teeth. And that's by rolling over the chocolate bar with a rolling pin.

Get your favorite large chocolate bar. Open your kitchen drawer and grab your rolling pin. Simply roll the chocolate bar over the rolling pin back and forth, end to end, vertically and horizontally a couple of times. Tear off the wrapper and you'll see that the chocolate has been completely broken up into near-perfect pieces. And there are so many delicious ways you can use those broken pieces of chocolate!