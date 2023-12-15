Get In The Holiday Spirit With TikTok's Festive Charcuterie Wreaths

Join in on the latest internet craze in a festive way. We're talking about charcuterie wreaths, and they're the perfect charcuterie board idea to get in the holiday spirit while feeding your family and friends. Put together a wreath charcuterie board for that holiday party at your office and wow your co-workers. You could also make one the centerpiece of your coffee table or breakfast nook while you and the family gather in your PJs to watch Christmas classics.

If you're confused about what a charcuterie wreath is, it's just that: A charcuterie board fashioned to resemble the classic holiday decoration. The trend has become incredibly popular on TikTok. While we can't pinpoint the exact origin of the trend, many people have embraced the decor (although maybe not to the same levels as the Grimace shake challenge from the middle of 2023). All you have to do is scroll through TikTok to see people put their own takes on the idea. For instance, one TikToker put together a sweet and savory version, with various cheeses, pepperoni, fruit, and cookies adorning their board. Another TikToker opted for various kabob meats and veggies structured like a wreath.