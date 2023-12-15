Get In The Holiday Spirit With TikTok's Festive Charcuterie Wreaths
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Join in on the latest internet craze in a festive way. We're talking about charcuterie wreaths, and they're the perfect charcuterie board idea to get in the holiday spirit while feeding your family and friends. Put together a wreath charcuterie board for that holiday party at your office and wow your co-workers. You could also make one the centerpiece of your coffee table or breakfast nook while you and the family gather in your PJs to watch Christmas classics.
If you're confused about what a charcuterie wreath is, it's just that: A charcuterie board fashioned to resemble the classic holiday decoration. The trend has become incredibly popular on TikTok. While we can't pinpoint the exact origin of the trend, many people have embraced the decor (although maybe not to the same levels as the Grimace shake challenge from the middle of 2023). All you have to do is scroll through TikTok to see people put their own takes on the idea. For instance, one TikToker put together a sweet and savory version, with various cheeses, pepperoni, fruit, and cookies adorning their board. Another TikToker opted for various kabob meats and veggies structured like a wreath.
Settle on a theme
If you're going to put together a charcuterie wreath, it's important to put your personal touches on it. Use your charcuterie wreath to make a statement about your own personality, holiday traditions, or festivities. For instance, if you want to make a charcuterie board that could be mistaken for an actual wreath, then you might want to incorporate some evergreen sprigs into your design. This gives your wreath a naturalistic look that will make it feel homely and inviting. Combine that with some fruit for a charcuterie board that screams freshness.
Consider what other decorations you can incorporate into your design. Perhaps you could use some baubles or tinsel to bring your board together. Or tie it up with a big festive bow. However, you will want to keep in mind that your decorations should go with food and shouldn't affect the safety of your dish. For instance, while holly berries may be festive, WebMD says they're very poisonous when swallowed so shouldn't be placed anywhere near your food or charcuterie board. Pinecones would be a much safer option and still keep within the festive theme. Sprigs of rosemary will add to the wreath effect, too.
Ingredient choice is key
When putting together your charcuterie wreath, you have a lot of freedom, so don't be afraid to go outside the norm. Sure, you can decorate your charcuterie wreath with traditional ingredients that are sure to be crowd-pleasers. People love various cheeses, olives, and deli meats at any time of the year, including during the holiday season. But you can also go bolder as well.
When it comes to fruits and vegetables, you have a number of in-season produce to choose from. Consider adding slices of apples and cranberries for a festive flourish. If you're looking for something more savory, try dicing up some butternut squash or pumpkin and combining it with spices like nutmeg or cinnamon. If you're hankering for something sweeter, make a dessert charcuterie wreath instead. This will allow you to put all those various holiday cookies on display. Decorate your wreath with an assortment of chocolate chip cookies, sugar cookies, and gingerbread people. Make some fruit-filled snickerdoodles by combining apples or cranberries and batter for seasonal flavors. However you decorate your charcuterie board, consider hopping aboard this holiday trend. The wreath style certainly seems to be more popular than ever.