What Happened To The Iconic Betty Crocker Bake 'N Fill?

If you've spent any time in a kitchen, you've probably heard the name Betty Crocker. The iconic brand has provided households with baking mixes and kitchen gadgets since 1921. Betty Crocker may not have been a person, but the company has turned many confectionary dreams into a reality with its cake mixes and innovative baking tech. One of the cutting-edge baking devices that promised a unique type of cake with little effort was the Betty Crocker Bake 'n Fill.

The baking pan kit debuted back in 2004, complete with three unique pans that created a dome-shaped cake ready for any filling you could imagine. The exciting new product claimed to be easy to use, allowing the baker to insert anything from ice cream to fresh fruit without making a total mess. Like many of the "As Seen on TV" types of gadgets often do, the popular product did not stay in circulation very long and was discontinued by Betty Crocker. However, the deep memories that Bake 'n Fill brings forth keep the product alive on sites like eBay and second-hand stores, hoping for a nostalgic millennial to stumble upon it and finally try to create a cake full of their favorite filling.