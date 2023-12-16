What Is A Tiger Egg And How Do You Make One?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's more than one way to crack an egg, and many countries and cultures have their classics. Take China and its tiger egg recipe for instance. No, it's not an actual tiger's egg as tigers are mammals and don't lay eggs. However, its crispy skin certainly resembles that golden bronze of the jungle cat. Essentially, a tiger egg is a boiled egg that's also been deep-fried. It's an ingredient that can be combined in any number of ways, making it a popular choice in Chinese cuisine.

Cooking a tiger egg is a two-step process. The first step should be familiar to anyone who has ever boiled an egg. Toss your eggs into boiling water until they've cooked to your preferred level of doneness and peel off their shells. From there, use oil and high heat to fry them to a crisp. You can use either a wok, frying pan, or small pot to fry your eggs.

Cooking tiger eggs can be a bit tricky. You will want to get a nice crispy texture to the outside of the egg's skin, but you must be careful because eggs can burn quickly. Continuously moving the eggs around in the pan will keep this from happening.