The Turkey Baster Tip For Evenly Portioned Breakfast Batters

Turkey basters may have been designed specifically for basting turkeys, but that is not all that they can be used for. Believe it or not, they're actually great for easily and cleanly portioning breakfast batters, too. That's because turkey basters will suck up and spit back out the same amount of liquid each and every time. This little tip comes in super handy for ensuring that all of your muffins, pancakes, crepes, and the like, end up being the same uniform size, which will make those breakfast items look like they were made by a professional chef. Uniform sizing will also ensure that the cooking time is consistent for each one. And as an added bonus, if you're making those goodies for young children there will be no way they can fight over who got the biggest piece when they are all exactly the same size.

You'll also get to say goodbye to batter dripping from a measuring cup or off of a spoon with this hack. Turkey basters will get the job done much more cleanly than any of the usual methods of pouring or transferring batter. Once the batter is sucked up into the turkey baster it isn't going anywhere until you squeeze the bulb to release it, keeping your stove and counters nice and clean.