Salsa Is The Unexpected Ingredient That Effortlessly Transforms Soups

Soup is one of life's simple pleasures. Equal parts warming and filling, a tasty bowl or cup of hearty soup makes lunch or dinner a little extra cozy. Most soup recipes are fairly uncomplicated, so you don't need to be a chef to make a batch, and soup is also a great way to use up ingredients and leftovers you have on hand. There are times, however, when a canned, or even homemade, soup doesn't quite hit the mark. If you've ever slurped a spoonful of soup and thought that it might need some tweaking, don't just reach for more salt. It's also a little too late for dried herbs and spices once the soup is made. Instead, grab some salsa.

We tend to think of salsa in the U.S. as solely a condiment for corn chips, but store-bought salsa is packed with tomato, onion, herbs, spices, and even vinegar, so it'll transform a so-so soup into something fabulous in no time. The best part? Salsa is ready to eat right when you open the jar, so all you have to do is add a tablespoon or two to your bowl of soup to give it a try.