Seriously Upgrade Your Next Tuna Melt With Some Bacon

Magically pressed between two crunchy slices of thick bread, the wonderful melted cheese slowly encases a gloriously flaky layer of tuna. The tuna melt presents an exploration of complementary opposites: the grilled bread and the gooey center, the fishy tuna mingling into creamy cheese. It's simply paradise, yet an upgrade is always up for consideration. For this round, why not throw bacon into the mix?

Honestly, why does a melt have to be one or the other? Can't bacon and tuna live in harmony? The answer is yes, they most certainly can, whether in the form of crispy, juicy rashers or using leftover grease to whip through a mayonnaise. It can give the melt more body, another layer of texture, added richness, and an irresistible meaty allure. The combination of meat and seafood is not uncommon, as the former can beautifully impart smoky flavors onto the delicate taste of the fish. Additionally, the bacon can breathe exciting life into a basic canned tuna — it's a win-win.

The components in this melt can be altered depending on the flavors and textures you wish to accentuate. While a bacon-infused mayonnaise would lightly convey meaty hints, thick, crunchy rashers would present more robust characteristics.