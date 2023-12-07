The Organization Hack That Makes Cooking Multiple Dishes At Once A Breeze
It's normal to feel a bit frazzled in the kitchen while cooking a large meal or multiple dishes at once, especially when trying to remember the times and temperatures for each different food you need to serve. One of the best ways to reduce your stress level is by getting organized. You can improve your efficiency by making a cheat sheet of the different cooking times for each dish. By writing down how long each food takes in the oven or on the stove, you'll be able to time everything so that it's done simultaneously (or at least close to it), and won't have to keep referring to multiple recipes in the middle of cooking.
The old-school method of using paper and pen for taking notes seems to be the best option in the kitchen, so you don't have to keep logging into your phone, or switching between multiple chapters in a cook book, with greasy fingers.
How to make a cooking cheat sheet
Making a cooking time cheat sheet is helpful for everyday, frequently made meals, and especially for holiday feasts and dinner parties. In addition to writing down cooking times for each dish, you can add detailed instructions to your cheat sheet, such as how and when to prep each side, and the cooking temperature for each food.
It might feel like homework, but the effort pays off big time, especially when cooking for a large group. If you're cooking an entree with multiple side dishes, knowing the exact times for when to turn on the oven, put the food in the oven, and do prep work while waiting for the food to cook can significantly streamline the process. It's up to you how detailed you want your cheat sheet to be — whether it's a minute-by-minute guide, or more of a general reference for cooking times and temperatures. Keep in mind that the more detailed your instructions are, the easier it will be for your sous-chef to help (if you're lucky enough to have one).
Other tips for staying organized while cooking
It's a good idea to keep your cheat sheet in plain view so you can quickly glance at it while rushing around the kitchen — perhaps tape it to the refrigerator, or invest in a kitchen whiteboard. Besides cooking timelines, other helpful kitchen reference guides include measurement conversion charts for baking, conversions for substituting fresh and dry herbs, wine and food pairings, a vegetable cheat sheet for how to cook them, and cooking and baking substitutes for when you run out of an ingredient.
Another tip for cooking for a large group — or for preparing multiple dishes — is to plan out your menu. Resist the urge to wing it or switch up your dishes halfway through cooking. For holiday meals and dinner parties, it's best to stick with a relatively simple menu that you're familiar with and not go overboard with the sides. Sometimes, just a salad and some fresh bread are all that's needed to accompany the main course. Also, don't feel like you have to make everything from scratch — boxed mixes and store-bought desserts can be tasty too, and give you more time to focus on the entree.