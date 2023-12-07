The Organization Hack That Makes Cooking Multiple Dishes At Once A Breeze

It's normal to feel a bit frazzled in the kitchen while cooking a large meal or multiple dishes at once, especially when trying to remember the times and temperatures for each different food you need to serve. One of the best ways to reduce your stress level is by getting organized. You can improve your efficiency by making a cheat sheet of the different cooking times for each dish. By writing down how long each food takes in the oven or on the stove, you'll be able to time everything so that it's done simultaneously (or at least close to it), and won't have to keep referring to multiple recipes in the middle of cooking.

The old-school method of using paper and pen for taking notes seems to be the best option in the kitchen, so you don't have to keep logging into your phone, or switching between multiple chapters in a cook book, with greasy fingers.