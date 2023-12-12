The Science Behind Why Sugar Will Make Your Baked French Fries Crispy

Talk about the ultimate comfort foods and french fries with their crispy deliciousness are sure to be included in the top five lists of most people. Nothing can beat the flavor of a potato fry that boasts a firm and crunchy golden brown exterior and a soft and gooey, melt-in-your-mouth interior. But what happens if you are on a health kick and don't want to eat a boatload of deep-fried potatoes but are still craving it? The simplest solution is to oven-bake them at home.

Baked French fries certainly offer the advantage of being healthier than their deep-fried counterparts, but it is tough to ensure they stay as crisp as the latter. Some people believe that steaming them first leads to the crispiest oven fries. But today, we have another surprisingly easy and sure-shot hack for you to try in order to make your baked french fries super crispy. All you have to do is coat them in sugar and watch this ingredient do its work through the process of osmosis, which means reducing the amount of water in the food, leading to it becoming crispier.