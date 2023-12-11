Is It Okay To Freeze Coffee Cake?

The ideal way to save a coffee cake from drying out or getting freezer burn is to cover it with a double layer of protection. So be sure to swaddle it up in either foil or plastic wrap first before sliding it into a heavy-duty freezer bag or airtight freezer-safe container. It's perfectly fine to do this while the cake is still whole, but you can also cut and wrap individual pieces. Doing so will make it easy to defrost a serving at a time, keeping the remainder fresh for later.

It's also super important to be sure that the coffee cake has completely cooled down before preparing it for the freezer — otherwise, you could end up with a soggy mess. While this isn't something to worry about with store-bought cakes, if it's one you've made yourself you'll want to let it hang out on the counter for a little while until you're sure it has reached room temperature all the way through.

On the off chance that your coffee cake is frosted then you'll actually want to stick it directly in the freezer for a few hours first. This will allow the frosting to harden so that it can be safely wrapped up. If you don't, you'll end up peeling much of the frosting off later when you remove the plastic wrap or foil.