For Easy Holiday Party Cleanup, Use Kitchen Tools That Serve Dual Purposes

Holiday parties are great for reconnecting with friends and family, but this can be difficult when you're the one running the show; Between cooking and cleaning and ensuring everyone's needs are met, party hosts often have little time for conversing with loved ones. An easy way to speed up the holiday party cleanup and get back to the party is to minimize the number of kitchen tools you use. Instead of hauling out every pot, pan, and kitchen device in your arsenal, try using equipment that serves dual purposes.

For example, when making mashed potatoes, instead of using a potato masher and/or an electric mixer, try using a whisk or a fork to mash your potatoes. If you add some warm milk or cream you should easily be able to mash your potatoes without using a masher or handheld blender, just make sure you boil the potatoes long enough so they are extra soft. You can also save yourself from dirtying another pan by making your gravy right in the roasting pan you used to cook your turkey, chicken, roast beef, or other meat. Using a slow cooker is another great way to keep the mess confined to one dish and prevent your stovetop or oven from becoming splattered with food. They are also great for keeping food warm so your guests can graze throughout the evening.