Start Mixing Your Cereals For A Perfectly Balanced Sweetness

In a Reddit post that discusses the trend, "Anyone else mix different cereals together to make the ultimate cereal?" alongside a picture of a bowl with about five different types of cereals, Redditors had lots to say in response. Many were all in favor of mixing cereals and one thought it was "unhinged" but was still willing to try it. Of course, not everyone loves the idea: One person said they used to call it "disappointment surprise" when their dad would mix various cereals, but, as it was pointed out in the thread, you have to put some thought into what you mix, you can't just throw any cereal together and expect it to taste good.

While you might mix your cereals to create a new flavor sensation, some Redditors admitted to doing it more out of necessity when they were running low: "My sister and I used to do this when there was not enough of each cereal left for a full bowl! We called it cereal salad!" Others said they could only afford one box at a time and expressed amazement that the original poster had that many cereal boxes open at one time: "My mom is in shambles seeing others have more than one box opened. Illegal!" It's true, having that many boxes of cereal at one time is a luxury we can't all afford, not to mention the risk you take that they'll go stale before you can eat them all.