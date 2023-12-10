Start Mixing Your Cereals For A Perfectly Balanced Sweetness
If you've never mixed different types of cereal in one bowl, you're missing out on a delightful breakfast creation. It sounds like an idea a clever kid came up with but this cereal trick isn't just for the young. Adults have also taken delight in creating cereal mash-ups that combine different flavors into one glorious bite. Why not take the pain of deciding whether to go for the plain, healthy cereal or the tasty, sugary option and combine the two for a perfectly balanced sweetness?
Cocoa Puffs, Fruity Pebbles, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch don't have to be "kid cereal." You can have the best of both worlds, your heart-healthy Cheerios and your Fruit Loops in one bowl. Or, try mixing two yummy cereals like Cocoa Pebbles and Reese's Puffs for something that tastes more like dessert than breakfast. If it makes you feel better, many cereals, sugary or otherwise, are fortified with nutrients like D and B vitamins, folate, and iron, per USDA guidelines. But some fortified cereals are healthier than others and moderation is key when it comes to sugar. According to Dena Champion, RDN, a registered dietitian at the Ohio State University Medical Center (per Livestrong), "Eating a sugary cereal with minimal nutritional value is not a great daily option. A breakfast high in sugar leaves less room for more nutritional options." So it's best to think of mixing your favorite childhood cereals as more of a special treat than an everyday breakfast choice.
What Redditors have to say about mixing cereal
In a Reddit post that discusses the trend, "Anyone else mix different cereals together to make the ultimate cereal?" alongside a picture of a bowl with about five different types of cereals, Redditors had lots to say in response. Many were all in favor of mixing cereals and one thought it was "unhinged" but was still willing to try it. Of course, not everyone loves the idea: One person said they used to call it "disappointment surprise" when their dad would mix various cereals, but, as it was pointed out in the thread, you have to put some thought into what you mix, you can't just throw any cereal together and expect it to taste good.
While you might mix your cereals to create a new flavor sensation, some Redditors admitted to doing it more out of necessity when they were running low: "My sister and I used to do this when there was not enough of each cereal left for a full bowl! We called it cereal salad!" Others said they could only afford one box at a time and expressed amazement that the original poster had that many cereal boxes open at one time: "My mom is in shambles seeing others have more than one box opened. Illegal!" It's true, having that many boxes of cereal at one time is a luxury we can't all afford, not to mention the risk you take that they'll go stale before you can eat them all.
What cereals make the best mash-ups?
If you want opinions on the best cereal mash-ups, Reddit is probably the place to go. In the aforementioned thread, one person said they mix Cocoa Puffs, Lucky Charms, and Golden Graham's and call it "Lucky Golden Puffs." Another Redditor agreed with this combo, saying, "It's kind of a s'mores mash up." You can also try Peanut Butter Cap'n Crunch and Oops All Berries Cap'n Crunch for a bowl of cereal that tastes like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, according to one person. Other suggestions include Reese's Puffs and Golden Grahams, Fruity Pebbles and Berry Berry Kix, Apple Jacks and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Fruit Loops and Cap'N Crunch was a big hit with multiple Redditors. The possibilities are endless and depend on your preference, though it seems like limiting it to just a couple of types creates the best flavor combos.
While many people combine sugary cereals, you can also incorporate healthier ones like mixing Cheerios or Raisin Bran with your Frosted Flakes. This could be a genius idea for parents to try to get their kids to eat healthier cereals, kind of like putting butter and cheese on broccoli. Since many cereals marketed toward kids have tons of sugar and refined carbs which can put your health at risk (per the CDC), you can always load up the bowl with healthier whole grain cereal and add just a sprinkle of sugary pieces to sweeten it.