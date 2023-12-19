What's The Best Fat To Use When Making Tadka?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Known by different names depending on which state you go to, the underlying mechanism behind learning how to make an Indian tadka is the same: Pick a fat, pick the appropriate spices and herbs, and then start frying. Tadka, which is the tempering of spices in hot oil, is one of the culinary techniques that gives Indian cooking its unique depth.

But the first question that pops up for many is what kind of fat should be used in a tadka? As it turns out, the answer mostly depends on the type of Indian cuisine you're making. For instance, if you're making khaman dhokla, a dish found in the western state of Gujarat, a neutral oil such as canola oil may be used — though other more flavor-forward fats are favored elsewhere.

Often, the fat of choice is a result of what is locally available, becoming embedded in the cuisines of each region accordingly. For example, it's unheard of to cook Punjabi food without tempering spices, onions, garlic, and herbs in ghee and adding a scoop of ghee to the dish before serving as well.