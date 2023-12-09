Use Deli Slices In Place Of Noodles For A Meaty Keto Lasagna

First introduced in the 1920s, the ketogenic diet — which involves lowering carb intake and replacing those calories with fat to reach a metabolic state called ketosis — has gained popularity in recent years. According to Healthline, the diet may contribute to weight loss, improved insulin sensitivity, and fewer heart disease risk factors.

For some, eliminating carbs — especially when fond of traditional hearty foods like lasagna — isn't easy. However, creating a keto-friendly and delicious lasagna is straightforward: Simply use deli meat slices instead of noodles.

Deli slices as a noodle alternative — coupled with thoughtful layering and flavor enhancement — results in a tasty, low-carb meal that fits within the bounds of the keto diet. Because deli slices can be heated up to very high temperatures without losing their form, they're excellent at providing structure to your lasagna in place of traditional noodles — not to mention they also come with an extra heap of protein and a flavor of their own. Moreover, you can enhance your keto lasagna by experimenting with various ingredients alongside the deli slices, tailoring it to your tastes, and maintaining a keto-friendly approach.