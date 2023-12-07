When And Where To Watch The Season 3 Premiere Of Next Level Chef

"Next Level Chef" is one of the best cooking competition shows on television. Hosted by celebrity chef Gordan Ramsey and judged by chef Nyesha Arrington and chef Richard Blais alongside Ramsay, the show features cooking contestants who battle it out in teams on three separate floors, each with its own distinct kitchen. The bottom floor features a dingy basement kitchen with some less-than-desirable cooking materials, the middle floor features a standard commercial kitchen, and the top floor features a modern, state-of-the-art kitchen. The show's contestants are mentored by Ramsey, Arrington, and Blais as they cook under pressure, but they're ultimately judged by the three celebrity chefs who award the winners a $250,000 cash prize and further culinary mentorship.

"Next Level Chef" enjoyed two seasons on Fox, and it's returning to the network for Season 3 on Thursday, February 1, at 8 pm ET/PT. If you prefer to stream the show, the season premiere, along with each new episode, will be available on Hulu the day after each episode airs on Fox. For those of you who'd like a sneak preview of Season 3, tune in to Fox on Sunday, January 28, at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT for a special look.