What Part Of The Pig Does A Ham Steak Come From?

When it comes to making a savory, hearty dinner, you should consider buying a ham steak or two. But, what exactly is a ham steak and where does it come from? While beef steak may come from several different parts of a cow, ham steak is exclusively carved from the back portion of a pig. Specifically, it's the hind leg or shank, which is where ham comes from as well. It's ham and ham steaks that actually come from the rear end of a pig and not Boston Butt as the name implies. That cut of meat comes from the pig's shoulders instead.

If you've ever wondered why ham steaks have a meaty texture, that's all due to the pig's powerful hind legs, which get worked more since they propel a pig forward. The added muscle tone makes for a denser piece of meat that can be sold either as roasts or sliced up into ham steaks. These ham steaks make for a hearty piece of meat that's akin to what you might find in a beef sirloin. However, the ultimate taste of these ham steaks (and ham as well) has less to do with its location and more to do with how it's prepared.