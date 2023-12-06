What Part Of The Pig Does A Ham Steak Come From?
When it comes to making a savory, hearty dinner, you should consider buying a ham steak or two. But, what exactly is a ham steak and where does it come from? While beef steak may come from several different parts of a cow, ham steak is exclusively carved from the back portion of a pig. Specifically, it's the hind leg or shank, which is where ham comes from as well. It's ham and ham steaks that actually come from the rear end of a pig and not Boston Butt as the name implies. That cut of meat comes from the pig's shoulders instead.
If you've ever wondered why ham steaks have a meaty texture, that's all due to the pig's powerful hind legs, which get worked more since they propel a pig forward. The added muscle tone makes for a denser piece of meat that can be sold either as roasts or sliced up into ham steaks. These ham steaks make for a hearty piece of meat that's akin to what you might find in a beef sirloin. However, the ultimate taste of these ham steaks (and ham as well) has less to do with its location and more to do with how it's prepared.
Ham steak vs ham roasts
If you've ever wondered what the difference between ham steaks and ham is, well it's all in the preparation. Ham steaks are thinly sliced pieces of ham that are prepared differently. Ham steaks can be cooked in various ways including frying and grilling. This gives the ham steaks a nice char that's on par with a grilled beef steak. Comparatively, hams are much thicker and typically cooked in the oven.
However, ham and by extension ham steaks can greatly vary in taste. Not only can the smokiness and savoriness of ham steak differ from the sweet glaze of a honey-baked ham, but different ham steaks can also taste vastly different from one another. While it may depend on the specific cut you're getting — there's a variety of meat that comes from a pig's hind quarters — the biggest factor in taste is how the piece of meat was cured rather than its location. Hams are cured in different ways, with salt and spice playing a deciding role in the meat's taste. Likewise, using a glaze can also give the meat a sweeter edge whether it be ham roast or ham steaks.
How ham steak compares to pork chops
You probably wouldn't mistake a pork chop for a ham steak or a piece of ham or vice versa. Ham steaks have a distinctive taste that's different from pork chops or pork steaks. For one, pork chops come from pork loin, which generally has a smaller amount of fat compared to ham. That piece of meat typically comes from the upper part of the pig, which means it's less dense and lighter as well. However, ham steaks have much less fat than Boston Butt which has a dense marbling that makes it perfect for slow cooking.
Ham steaks are similar in some aspects to pork steaks, which also come from the legs of a pig but the front ones. However, these steaks are typically leaner than ham steaks. Ham steaks also have a stronger flavor and firmer texture as well. Likewise, ham steaks differ in taste due to the fact that the meat is cured in salt and spices. This gives it a saltier, stronger flavor comparatively. The reason that ham is cured is likely due to the convenience of chopping the hind legs into roasts and the abundance of meat. This was done throughout history to preserve the meat for longer amounts of time.