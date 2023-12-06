Avocado And Honey Is The Flavor Pairing Your Toast Needs
One of the best things about avocado toast is its sheer versatility. You can top that basic combination of creamy avocado and crunchy bread with many delicious ingredients, from drizzles of spicy sauces to runny fried eggs or crisp pickled veggies. But what about something a little sweet, like a drizzle of honey? Don't turn your nose up at the combination of avocado and sugar — it's actually a pairing that works incredibly well.
Honey on avocado toast provides a light sweetness and complexity that will dazzle any doubters. That rich honey flavor, combined with the equally rich and fatty texture of the avocado and the crunchy, carby goodness of a good slice of toasted bread, mix together to form a sweet and savory breakfast combination that's nearly addicting. Add a sprinkle of flaky salt and a dash of black pepper on top to temper the sugariness of the honey, and you'll have your next favorite quick and easy breakfast.
Sweetness and fat: a match made for snacking
Sugar and fat just plain go together, and the combination of these two flavor profiles can be seen all around. Combining sugar and butter to make baked goods or adding sweeteners to cream to create delicious frozen treats is commonplace. Avocado itself is no stranger to sweeteners like honey, either; treats like avocado ice cream and avocado pudding have long been popular, using the green fruit as a substitute or enhancer for other fats like milk or cream.
This combination of fat and sweet is hard-wired into our brains to be craveable. Sweet and fatty foods release dopamine when eaten, lighting up the part of our brains that is associated with feelings of enjoyment, according to the Washington Post. Luckily, both honey and avocado also have plenty of health benefits, allowing them to provide nutrition for a wholesome breakfast. Avocado contains heart-healthy fats and fiber that will keep you feeling full for longer, according to Healthline, while honey contains a medley of minerals and amino acids, and is high in inflammation-fighting antioxidants, claims a medically reviewed article on WebMD.
Add a little pepper for kick
While the combination of honey and avocado is sensational on its own, if you have a taste for heat and want to add one more ingredient to the mix, a sprinkle of crushed red pepper flakes on top adds that slight kick of spice that really takes this toast to the next level. The mild heat from the peppers is perfectly balanced by the creaminess of the avocado and the honey's syrupy sweetness, adding one more level of flavor to this easy-to-make toast.
If you are still not quite convinced, you can take it from Kylie Jenner, who enjoys her avocado toast this way with a bit of sugar, fat, and heat. Jenner makes hers with toasted sourdough bread and clover honey. Whichever bread, honey, and even peppers you choose to use, though, you are sure to enjoy this complex yet light and delicious breakfast.