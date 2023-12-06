Avocado And Honey Is The Flavor Pairing Your Toast Needs

One of the best things about avocado toast is its sheer versatility. You can top that basic combination of creamy avocado and crunchy bread with many delicious ingredients, from drizzles of spicy sauces to runny fried eggs or crisp pickled veggies. But what about something a little sweet, like a drizzle of honey? Don't turn your nose up at the combination of avocado and sugar — it's actually a pairing that works incredibly well.

Honey on avocado toast provides a light sweetness and complexity that will dazzle any doubters. That rich honey flavor, combined with the equally rich and fatty texture of the avocado and the crunchy, carby goodness of a good slice of toasted bread, mix together to form a sweet and savory breakfast combination that's nearly addicting. Add a sprinkle of flaky salt and a dash of black pepper on top to temper the sugariness of the honey, and you'll have your next favorite quick and easy breakfast.