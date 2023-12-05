Chili Crisp Is The Fiery Ingredient Your Guacamole Absolutely Needs

A good, standard guacamole needs little else beyond some good chips for scooping. But now and then, you might want to spice up your usual recipe with something unique and interesting. Enter chili crisp: An easy way to infuse major flavor into your guac without overcomplicating the recipe or having to restock your pantry. Just a tablespoon will impart guacamole with a massive amount of savory-spicy flavor.

If you haven't been putting chili crisp on absolutely everything, you're missing out on one of the most versatile and delicious condiments you can keep in your fridge. Chili crisp is a Chinese-born medley of crunchy fried ingredients mixed in oil: A deep umami, often spicy topping that can be eaten drizzled over or mixed into just about any dish, including ice cream. In guacamole, it adds a balanced mix of sweetness, salt, and spice that combines flawlessly with the creamy smoothness of the avocado.