Chili Crisp Is The Fiery Ingredient Your Guacamole Absolutely Needs
A good, standard guacamole needs little else beyond some good chips for scooping. But now and then, you might want to spice up your usual recipe with something unique and interesting. Enter chili crisp: An easy way to infuse major flavor into your guac without overcomplicating the recipe or having to restock your pantry. Just a tablespoon will impart guacamole with a massive amount of savory-spicy flavor.
If you haven't been putting chili crisp on absolutely everything, you're missing out on one of the most versatile and delicious condiments you can keep in your fridge. Chili crisp is a Chinese-born medley of crunchy fried ingredients mixed in oil: A deep umami, often spicy topping that can be eaten drizzled over or mixed into just about any dish, including ice cream. In guacamole, it adds a balanced mix of sweetness, salt, and spice that combines flawlessly with the creamy smoothness of the avocado.
What exactly is in chili crisp?
There are several different brands of chili crisp, and as a result, a number of different recipes for concocting this all-purpose condiment. However, most crisps follow a general ingredient list: Fried garlic or other aromatics like shallots; chilis of some sort specific types vary; savory flavors that stem from inclusions such as mushroom powder or MSG; and a neutral oil that all those crispy bits become suspended in.
Each of these flavors provides its own unique addition to the guacamole: Savoriness from the umami, a touch of spice from the chilis, and a little garlicky goodness from the alliums. Other flavors may slide their way in as well, from star anise to ginger. Check the ingredient labels before choosing your chili crisp, especially if you plan on using it in a specific recipe — like for guacamole. This way, you can ensure the mix of ingredients and flavors in the crisp you choose will mesh well with the flavors of your guac.
Mixing carefully is key
We eat with our eyes first, so the presentation can be important when it comes to serving food — especially if you're preparing your guacamole for a party. While the process of incorporating your chili crisp into your guac may seem like an afterthought, it's actually an important consideration. Mix too much chili crisp into the guac itself or stir too thoroughly, and the bright red condiment will combine with the green of the avocados and turn your beautiful dip a murky, unappetizing brown color.
Instead, stir your crisp in sparingly. Start with a tablespoon of chili crisp per two avocados in your guacamole recipe, and mix gently by drizzling the crisp over the guacamole and then lightly combining the two with a spoon. You don't want full homogenization — you'll still see streaks of chili crisp throughout your guac, and that's okay. You can always drizzle a little more over the top as needed.