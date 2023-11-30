Can You Use Bisquick To Make A Coffee Cake?

When it first came out in the 1930s, Bisquick was advertised as an instant baking mix designed to speed up the process of making biscuits. But despite its name and original purpose, consumers over the years have discovered it can be used to make other baked goods. Though pancakes and waffles are perhaps the most common non-biscuit uses for Bisquick, the truth is, you can use the product to make coffee cake, too.

The primary reason for this is that the main ingredients in Bisquick — flour, sugar, salt, and baking soda — are also the main ingredients in coffee cake. Adding milk alone to Bisquick results in a biscuit dough, but if you add sugar and eggs as well, it turns into a coffee cake batter. Streusel, which forms the top layer of coffee cake, can also be made with Bisquick. All you have to do is combine it with butter, cinnamon, and brown sugar.