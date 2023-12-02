Give Your Egg Salad A New Lease On Life With Herby Pesto

After considering all the ingredients that go into a classic basil pesto, it's no wonder this Italian condiment works so well to flavor egg salad. Its components naturally pair well with the creamy, slightly fatty nature of chopped, boiled eggs and the smooth tang of mayonnaise. Basil, olive oil, garlic, parmesan, and pine nuts are the main ingredients used to make pesto, though this may vary slightly depending on the brand or recipe.

Herbs and eggs are a common combination — think fresh dill or chives mixed into egg salad or folded into a creamy scramble. Basil also fits the bill, providing an herbal, sweet note to complement the savory quality of eggs. Oil and garlic meld well with eggs and mayonnaise, adding a smooth texture and a slight bite of flavor, respectively. Parmesan adds salt and the umami notes aged cheeses innately possess due to its development of glutamate.

Pine nuts may not often be seen in egg recipes, but the toasted variety has a roasted yet slightly sweet nuttiness that provides an unexpected but welcome note to the dish as a whole and helps bring everything together.