How Long Does Canned Cranberry Sauce Last In The Fridge?
Depending on how big of a feast you've prepared for your holiday celebrations, it can be a challenge to get all of the leftovers finished off while they're still safe to eat — especially if any guests were a no-show. So if you've been left with a refrigerator stuffed with stuffing, mashed potatoes, and turkey, it might mean eating some pretty repetitive meals over the next few days. On the bright side, at least you'll get a break from cooking after putting so much time and effort into cooking for your big holiday feast.
There are foods that can be kept in the refrigerator for quite a bit longer than others, such as olives, pickles, and, maybe surprisingly, cranberry sauce. The sweet and tangy fruit compote can remain edible for up to two weeks if it's stored properly, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). If you don't think you can use your leftover cranberry sauce in that timeframe, it's best to avoid any temptation to freeze the canned version. Although fresh, homemade cranberry sauce can be frozen, unfortunately, the canned variety just doesn't defrost well. Instead of a firm, tangy, fresh-tasting condiment, you will likely end up with a runny mess. So if your family is one that prefers the classic canned cranberry sauce, plan on storing any leftovers in your refrigerator.
Storage tips for canned cranberry sauce
Storing leftover cranberry sauce in your refrigerator is pretty straightforward. You won't need to do anything more than follow basic safe food handling practices. If all of the cranberry sauce hasn't been removed from the can, this will be the necessary first step. Although the USDA states it is okay to briefly store unopened cans in the refrigerator, you don't want to do so with food still in cans that have been opened. When you transfer the cranberry sauce to an appropriate container, you'll also want to inspect the cranberry sauce for any signs of contamination. Watch out for any stray pieces of food that could have made their way into the cranberry sauce.
If you don't find any bits of turkey, ham, or anything else in your cranberry sauce, transfer it to a storage container with a snug, airtight lid. Since you might not easily remember the date the can was originally opened, adding the date you refrigerated the leftovers is a good idea. When correctly stored, cranberry sauce can stay good in your fridge for up to two weeks, whether it's the whole berry or jelly style.
Ways to use leftover cranberry sauce
There is no shortage of tasty, creative ways to use up leftover cranberry sauce, that's for sure. And although the berry-based condiment can definitely encourage hungry folks to eat up leftover turkey, it's also worth trying out with other foods — especially many breakfast foods. Try whole-berry cranberry sauce on hot or cold cereals, such as warm oatmeal, or top granola with cranberry sauce and plain yogurt. Or crown your pancakes, biscuits, and even French toast with the tangy-sweet sauce.
If you'd rather save cranberry sauce to use as an addition to a savory dish, it also makes a delicious glaze for just about any kind of meat. You can blend leftover cranberry jelly with garlic and spices and spread it on ribs, meatloaf, chicken breasts, or chicken wings. Canned cranberry sauce can also be converted into barbecue sauce, salad dressing, and more. There is also a variety of baked goods that leftover cranberry sauce can be used in, such as coffee cakes and cinnamon rolls. With so many ways to use up that leftover canned cranberry sauce, you shouldn't have any trouble finishing if off before those two weeks in the fridge are up.