How Long Does Canned Cranberry Sauce Last In The Fridge?

Depending on how big of a feast you've prepared for your holiday celebrations, it can be a challenge to get all of the leftovers finished off while they're still safe to eat — especially if any guests were a no-show. So if you've been left with a refrigerator stuffed with stuffing, mashed potatoes, and turkey, it might mean eating some pretty repetitive meals over the next few days. On the bright side, at least you'll get a break from cooking after putting so much time and effort into cooking for your big holiday feast.

There are foods that can be kept in the refrigerator for quite a bit longer than others, such as olives, pickles, and, maybe surprisingly, cranberry sauce. The sweet and tangy fruit compote can remain edible for up to two weeks if it's stored properly, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). If you don't think you can use your leftover cranberry sauce in that timeframe, it's best to avoid any temptation to freeze the canned version. Although fresh, homemade cranberry sauce can be frozen, unfortunately, the canned variety just doesn't defrost well. Instead of a firm, tangy, fresh-tasting condiment, you will likely end up with a runny mess. So if your family is one that prefers the classic canned cranberry sauce, plan on storing any leftovers in your refrigerator.