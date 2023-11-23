Cornmeal Is The Key Ingredient For Top-Notch Chicken And Dumplings

Of course, you want the chicken and the vegetables to be flavorful and fresh, but the star of chicken and dumplings is always the dumplings — if they fall apart, so does the dish. Unfortunately, dumplings also have a tendency to be a little tricky. Strictly flour dumplings can easily become gummy, which won't look very attractive on a plate and won't feel right in your mouth. Luckily, cornmeal adds structure and texture to the mixture, and with it, the dumplings become light and fluffy rather than tending toward gooey. It's best to use fine cornmeal to avoid an overly gritty texture, but don't go as far as corn flour, which is a fine powder and won't lend the dough the same structure.

If light and fluffy dumplings are your goal (and really, why wouldn't they be?) and you're looking for more tips for making chicken and dumplings, then buttermilk will also come in handy. Buttermilk is naturally acidic, and the lactic acid in it will react with the baking powder and baking soda in your dough to produce a fluffier consistency. Beyond texture and structure, buttermilk and cornmeal will also give your dumplings a flavor boost — cornmeal is lightly sweet while buttermilk is rich, creamy, and a little tart.

The dumplings you'll find for this dish will also vary in type. Drop dumplings are somewhat thick and lightly formed into balls, while rolled dumplings are thin and almost noodle-like. Cornmeal and buttermilk can be used for either dumpling style.